(WSVN) - Forget the tomato sauce. Here’s a spaghetti recipe that switches up the sauce. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Diego Galarza
The Restaurant: George’s, Miami Beach
The Dish: Spaghetti Carbonara

Ingredients:
Fettuccine or Spaghetti pasta (follow boiling directions on package)
Guanciale – sliced into cubes
3 Egg yolks
1 cup Pecorino Romano and Parmesan cheese
Black pepper

Method of Preparation:

  • Sauté the guanciale until crispy and set aside, keeping the rendered fat.
  • Grate Pecorino Romano and Parmesan and mix with egg yolks and black pepper in a bowl.
  • Add a bit of the guanciale fat to create a creamy base.
  • Cook the pasta until al dente, reserving some of the cooking water.
  • Add the pasta water gradually into the cheese-egg mixture, whisking until creamy.
  • Toss in the hot pasta, stirring until coated.
  • Add back the guanciale and pepper to taste. Serve immediately.

George’s Italian Restaurant & Lounge
300 72nd St, Miami Beach, FL 33141
(305) 864-5586
www.georgesmiamibeach.com

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox