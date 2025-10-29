(WSVN) - Forget the tomato sauce. Here’s a spaghetti recipe that switches up the sauce. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Diego Galarza

The Restaurant: George’s, Miami Beach

The Dish: Spaghetti Carbonara

Ingredients:

Fettuccine or Spaghetti pasta (follow boiling directions on package)

Guanciale – sliced into cubes

3 Egg yolks

1 cup Pecorino Romano and Parmesan cheese

Black pepper

Method of Preparation:

Sauté the guanciale until crispy and set aside, keeping the rendered fat.

Grate Pecorino Romano and Parmesan and mix with egg yolks and black pepper in a bowl.

Add a bit of the guanciale fat to create a creamy base.

Cook the pasta until al dente, reserving some of the cooking water.

Add the pasta water gradually into the cheese-egg mixture, whisking until creamy.

Toss in the hot pasta, stirring until coated.

Add back the guanciale and pepper to taste. Serve immediately.

George’s Italian Restaurant & Lounge

300 72nd St, Miami Beach, FL 33141

(305) 864-5586

www.georgesmiamibeach.com

