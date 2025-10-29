(WSVN) - Forget the tomato sauce. Here’s a spaghetti recipe that switches up the sauce. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Diego Galarza
The Restaurant: George’s, Miami Beach
The Dish: Spaghetti Carbonara
Ingredients:
Fettuccine or Spaghetti pasta (follow boiling directions on package)
Guanciale – sliced into cubes
3 Egg yolks
1 cup Pecorino Romano and Parmesan cheese
Black pepper
Method of Preparation:
- Sauté the guanciale until crispy and set aside, keeping the rendered fat.
- Grate Pecorino Romano and Parmesan and mix with egg yolks and black pepper in a bowl.
- Add a bit of the guanciale fat to create a creamy base.
- Cook the pasta until al dente, reserving some of the cooking water.
- Add the pasta water gradually into the cheese-egg mixture, whisking until creamy.
- Toss in the hot pasta, stirring until coated.
- Add back the guanciale and pepper to taste. Serve immediately.
George’s Italian Restaurant & Lounge
300 72nd St, Miami Beach, FL 33141
(305) 864-5586
www.georgesmiamibeach.com
