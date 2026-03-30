PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - A break-in in a Pinecrest neighborhood led to a bailout and three people arrested, authorities said.

Pinecrest Police responded to a burglary in progress in the area of Southwest 67th Avenue and 113th Street, at around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said officers spotted a car taking off while they responded to the scene. The driver crashed near Southwest 57th Avenue and 94th Street, and the three people inside the vehicle took off running.

Police officers with the Pinecrest, South Miami and Coral Gables police departments, as well as Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies, established a perimeter, and all three subjects were taken into custody.

Cameras captured the moment officers led one of the subjects to a cruiser in handcuffs.

All three of the subjects will be charged with burglary, and other charges may be pending, police said.

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