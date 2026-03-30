LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A chaotic chain of events in a Lauderhill neighborhood ended with a woman in the hospital with stab wounds after, police said, she attacked a girl at a bus stop, leading to a violent confrontation with the juvenile’s mother.

Lauderhill Police officers responded to the scene of the stabbing in the area of Inverrary Boulevard and Spanish Moss Terrace, at around 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

Investigators said officers were responding to a report of an alteraction including two women and a juvenile female.

According to detectives, the subject in question approached the juvenile at a bus stop, forcibly took her cellphone and dragged her to a building at The Lakes of Inverrary complex.

“I hear a little girl screaming, you know, ‘help, help, help,'” said a witness who identified himself as Astley. “[The victim’s] sister was goig to school; somebody attacked her.”

“‘Help me, help me, help me,’ a lot of screaming, a lot of screaming,” said a witness who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera.

Once there, the juvenile’s mother exited her home and confronted the suspect, at which point a physical altercation took place.

At some point during the fight, police said, the subject pushed the juvenile’s mother through a glass window, causing significant lacerations to her arm.

“Fighting and fighting, and then the glass broke,” said the witness who asked not to be identified.

While defending herself, detectives said, the juvenile’s mother used a shard of glass to stab the subject.

“She bled all over the place, and then the little girl, thankfully, was safe,” said the witness who asked not to be identified. “And then the police came and had the woman down.”

Responding officers deployed a Taser to subdue the subject, who, they said, continued to batter both victims despite her injuries.

The subject was transported to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment, and both victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

“Thankfully [the girl] is alive, thankfully everyone is alive,” said the witness who asked not to be identified.

Police have not provided further details about the incident, as they continue to investigate.

“But it’s a hell of a thing going on over there,” said Astley.

As of early Monday afternoon, there is no word about any charges the attacker may face.

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