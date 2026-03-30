MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida father was sentenced for the murder of his own son following a 2023 trip to Walt Disney World.

David Contreras took a plea deal Monday, pleading guilty to the murder of his 21-year-old son, Eric.

Contreras will serve 12 years in state prison, followed by 10 years probation with no early termination, as a part of that deal.

The incident took place in Nov. 2023, when Contreras fatally shot his son at their home in the area of Southwest 84th Avenue and 107th Street in Southwest Miami-Dade.

After a trip to Disney World, Contreras called 911 to report the shooting.

“I just shot my son,” he told a 911 dispatcher. “I lost it on him, I lost it on him, he wouldn’t stop.”

During Monday’s sentencing, Eric’s friends shared their memories — who Eric was and the impact he had on their lives.

The first to speak was Eric’s girlfriend, who said she felt she lost the love of her life.

“I believe my whole life was right in front of me, I believe that this was it for me, that my unspoken prayer had been answered, all the bad that I had experienced in my life has led me to the person who has cared for my heart the most,” said his girlfriend. “I found the love that people search their whole entire lives for. To sum it up with just one quote, ‘there was before you and there was during you, for some reason, I never thought that there would be an after you, but there was, and I was in it, and I’ll be in it forever.'”

Other members of Eric’s friends who took the stand, looked right at Contreras and said that they forgave him and hope that he repents for what he did.

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