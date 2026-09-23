The Chef: Daniela Guerra

The Restaurant: Séptimo, Miami

The Dish: Polpette al Pomodoro

Ingredients:

2 lb mixed ground meat (70% beef / 30% pork)

1 1/2 soft white bread (crumb only)

1 1/4 cup whole milk

2 large eggs

1 cup Parmigiano Reggiano, grated

1 garlic clove, very finely minced or pressed

3 tbsp fresh parsley, finely chopped

1 tbsp fine salt

Black pepper, to taste

A pinch of nutmeg (optional)

Extra virgin olive oil

Method of Preparation:

Soak the bread (the most important step)Place the soft white bread in a bowl and fully submerge it in the whole milk. Let it soak for about 5 minutes until completely soft. Gently squeeze the breadLightly squeeze the soaked bread with your hands. Do not squeeze it dry-it should remain very moist before adding it to the meat mixture. Prepare the meatball mixtureIn a large bowl, combine the mixed ground meat, soaked bread, eggs, Parmigiano Reggiano, garlic, parsley, salt, black pepper, and optional nutmeg. Mix gently until just combined, being careful not to overmix. Shape the meatballsRoll into 30-35 g meatballs without pressing too firmly. Quickly searHeat a skillet over medium heat with a small amount of extra virgin olive oil. Sear the meatballs until lightly browned on the outside while keeping the center pink. Finish in the tomato sauceTransfer the meatballs to a warm (never boiling) tomato sauce, turn off the heat, cover, and let them rest for at least two hours.

Séptimo

Four Seasons Hotel Miami

1435 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131

(305) 358-3535

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