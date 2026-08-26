Here is a creamy and cheesy Italian dish that only requires a handful of ingredients. We like that! That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Luca Piccioli

The Restaurant: San Marco, Miami Beach

The Dish: Parmesan Risotto

Ingredients:

11.3 oz Carnaroli rice

Light vegetable broth, kept very hot about 5-6 cups

24-month Parmigiano Reggiano DOP, finely grated 4.2 oz

Very cold butter, diced 2.8 oz

Dry white wine 2.7 fl oz (about 1/3 cup)

Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena DOP about 0.2 oz per person

Salt as needed

Vegetable broth: water, celery, carrot, onion and one small tomato. Keep the flavor light and delicate

Method of Preparation:

1. Prepare the broth: Make a light vegetable broth with celery, carrot, onion and one small tomato. Keep it very hot throughout the preparation.

Why: the broth seasons the rice as it cooks without overpowering the Parmigiano or Balsamic. It needs to stay very hot so it does not lower the temperature of the rice or interrupt the cooking process.

2. Toast the Carnaroli: Dry-toast the rice in a saucepan for about 2-3 minutes, stirring frequently. The grains should become hot but should not brown.

Why Carnaroli: it holds its texture very well during cooking, absorbs flavor and releases enough starch to create a creamy risotto while the center of the grain stays al dente.

3. Deglaze with white wine: Add the dry white wine and let it evaporate completely before adding the broth.

Why: white wine adds a touch of acidity and freshness that balances the richness of the butter and Parmigiano. We let the alcohol evaporate so only its flavor and aroma remain.

4. Cook the risotto: Add the very hot broth a little at a time and cook for approximately 15-17 minutes, adding more broth as needed. The rice should remain al dente and slightly loose before finishing.

Why add broth gradually: it gives us better control over the cooking and encourages the rice to release its starch gradually.

5. Finish the risotto: Remove the pan from the heat. Add the very cold diced butter and the 24-month Parmigiano Reggiano. Stir and toss vigorously until the risotto is creamy, glossy and flowing.

Why cold butter: it helps create a stable emulsion with the starch and cooking liquid, giving the risotto a creamy, glossy texture.

Why 24-month Parmigiano Reggiano: it has the right balance of sweetness, savoriness and intensity. It has enough aging to develop complexity while remaining delicate enough to melt beautifully into the risotto.

6. Finish with Balsamic Vinegar: Plate immediately and finish with a few drops of Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena DOP.

Why at the end: using it raw preserves its aroma, sweetness, acidity and complexity. Its contrast balances the richness and savory character of the risotto

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