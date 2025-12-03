(WSVN) - If you love mushrooms, take a bite out of a simple pasta dish that’s perfect for Fall. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Justin Garriga

The Restaurant: Rosemary’s, Miami

The Dish: Mushroom Cavatelli

Ingredients:

120g Cavatelli pasta (cooked according to package directions, reserve 1 cup of pasta water)

10g extra virgin olive oil

80g Mushroom Mix (Cremini, Oyster, Maitake)

10g Garlic in oil

2oz White wine

3oz Porcini Sugo

1g Parsley, chopped

20g 50/50 Cheese Mix (parmesan and pecorino)

Salt/Pepper to taste

Simple porcini sugo:

2 cups beef broth

¾ pound procini mushrooms, diced

½ cup chopped green onions

½ cup butter, cut into pieces

¼ cup all-purpose flour, or more as needed

Method of Preparation:

In a large skillet/sauté pan, heat olive oil and saute mushrooms over medium high heat, until they release water and begin to caramelize.

Add salt, remove pan from heat, add white wine, and return to heat and add pepper.

Continue to cook until wine has completely evaporated.

Add porcini sugo, cooked pasta, and cheese mix and toss.

Plate and garnish with parsley.

Porcini sugo:

Whisk broth, mushrooms, green onions, butter, and flour together in a medium saucepan over medium heat.

Bring to a boil, then cook, stirring constantly, until golden brown and thickened, 5 to 10 minutes.

Rosemary’s

322 NW 25th St, Wynwood, FL 33127

(305) 486-2424

www.rosemarysnyc.com

