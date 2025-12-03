(WSVN) - If you love mushrooms, take a bite out of a simple pasta dish that’s perfect for Fall. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Justin Garriga
The Restaurant: Rosemary’s, Miami
The Dish: Mushroom Cavatelli
Ingredients:
120g Cavatelli pasta (cooked according to package directions, reserve 1 cup of pasta water)
10g extra virgin olive oil
80g Mushroom Mix (Cremini, Oyster, Maitake)
10g Garlic in oil
2oz White wine
3oz Porcini Sugo
1g Parsley, chopped
20g 50/50 Cheese Mix (parmesan and pecorino)
Salt/Pepper to taste
Simple porcini sugo:
2 cups beef broth
¾ pound procini mushrooms, diced
½ cup chopped green onions
½ cup butter, cut into pieces
¼ cup all-purpose flour, or more as needed
Method of Preparation:
- In a large skillet/sauté pan, heat olive oil and saute mushrooms over medium high heat, until they release water and begin to caramelize.
- Add salt, remove pan from heat, add white wine, and return to heat and add pepper.
- Continue to cook until wine has completely evaporated.
- Add porcini sugo, cooked pasta, and cheese mix and toss.
- Plate and garnish with parsley.
Porcini sugo:
- Whisk broth, mushrooms, green onions, butter, and flour together in a medium saucepan over medium heat.
- Bring to a boil, then cook, stirring constantly, until golden brown and thickened, 5 to 10 minutes.
Rosemary’s
322 NW 25th St, Wynwood, FL 33127
(305) 486-2424
www.rosemarysnyc.com
