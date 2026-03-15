(WSVN) - We love treats for any holiday, and we have one today for the entire family to enjoy. And it’s on the menu this morning as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
Ingredients:
1 pint vanilla ice cream (2 cups)
1/4 cup whole milk
1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract
1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
3 or 4 drops green liquid food coloring
Whipped cream and/or green sanding sugar, for garnish
Method of Preparation:
- Blend the ice cream, milk, peppermint extract, vanilla and food coloring in a blender until smooth.
- Pour into one or two serving glasses and garnish with whipped cream and green sugar. (whipped cream optional)
- Enjoy!
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