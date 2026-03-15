(WSVN) - We love treats for any holiday, and we have one today for the entire family to enjoy. And it’s on the menu this morning as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 pint vanilla ice cream (2 cups)

1/4 cup whole milk

1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

3 or 4 drops green liquid food coloring

Whipped cream and/or green sanding sugar, for garnish

Method of Preparation:

Blend the ice cream, milk, peppermint extract, vanilla and food coloring in a blender until smooth.

Pour into one or two serving glasses and garnish with whipped cream and green sugar. (whipped cream optional)

Enjoy!

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