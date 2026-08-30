It may be a good week to cook a healthy meal that’s easy to make and leaves plenty for later! A hearty salad is on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

2 cans drained lentils

1/2 cup diced red onion

1/3 cup diced red pepper

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

1/4 cup chopped mint

1/3 cup dried cranberries

1 diced apple

Zest of 1 lemon

Juice of 1 lemon

3 tbsp red wine vinegar

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp cumin

1 tbsp cinnamon

2 tbsp olive oil

Salt to taste

Directions:

In a large bowl add lentils, onion, red pepper, cilantro, mint, cranberries and diced apple. Toss.

Add lemon zest and juice with honey, cumin, cinnamon, salt and olive oil. Toss and refrigerate.

Make it on Sunday and it’s good through Thursday, perfect for a busy family!

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