Everyone loves desserts. And we definitely have a sweet treat on our menu today, it’ll likely become one of your family’s favorites. That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
Ingredients:
2 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil
1 lb. large shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 medium onion, chopped
4 cloves garlic, minced
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1/2 cup chicken broth
15 oz can cannellini beans rinsed and drained
5 cups baby spinach
1 1/2 oz feta cheese, crumbled
salt, to taste
Method of Preparation:
- Heat 1 tsp oil in a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Cook shrimp with a pinch of salt until just opaque, about 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate.
- Heat remaining oil in the same skillet over medium-high heat and add onion, garlic and sage; cook 4 minutes stirring occasionally until golden.
- Stir in vinegar and cook 30 seconds. Add broth, bring to a boil and cook 2 minutes. Stir in beans and spinach and cook until the spinach wilts, about 2 to 3 minutes.
- Remove from heat and stir in shrimp. Top with feta cheese and divide in 4 bowls.
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