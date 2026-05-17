Everyone loves desserts. And we definitely have a sweet treat on our menu today, it’ll likely become one of your family’s favorites. That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

2 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

1 lb. large shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 medium onion, chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1/2 cup chicken broth

15 oz can cannellini beans rinsed and drained

5 cups baby spinach

1 1/2 oz feta cheese, crumbled

salt, to taste

Method of Preparation:

Heat 1 tsp oil in a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Cook shrimp with a pinch of salt until just opaque, about 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

Heat remaining oil in the same skillet over medium-high heat and add onion, garlic and sage; cook 4 minutes stirring occasionally until golden.

Stir in vinegar and cook 30 seconds. Add broth, bring to a boil and cook 2 minutes. Stir in beans and spinach and cook until the spinach wilts, about 2 to 3 minutes.

Remove from heat and stir in shrimp. Top with feta cheese and divide in 4 bowls.

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