The Chef: Brian Nasajon

The Restaurant: Mottai, Coral Gables

The Dish: Kinoko Hot Pot

Ingredients:

Steamed Rice- 8 oz

Wild Mushroom Blend (I use shiitake, hon shimeji, crimini, and oyster mushroom)- 16 oz

Sake- 4 oz

Yuzu- 1 tablespoon

Soy Sauce- 2 tablespoons

Butter- 4 oz

Chili Crunch- 2 oz

Furikake- 2 oz

Egg Yolk- 1 each

Scallion- 1 oz

Method of Preparation:

Mince scallion.

Cut mushrooms into 1×1 inch pieces using your hands. Rustic and chunky is better since the mushrooms will lose a lot of size when cooked.

Bring a saute pan to high heat. Add vegetable oil.

Once the oil is lightly smoking, add mushroom blend as flat as possible in the pan. Do not move the pan for 60 seconds.

Flip the mushrooms and again, do not move the pan for another 60 seconds.

Stir the mushrooms for thirty more seconds and add the sake.

Once the alcohol cooks out (about ten seconds), turn the heat off. Add the butter, soy sauce, and yuzu juice. Continue to stir until the sauce looks unified.

Serve over steamed rice. Add chili crunch, furikake, egg yolk, and scallion to bowl. Mix well and serve.

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