The Chef: Kemar Kilburn

The Restaurant: Island Tings, Miramar

The Dish: Jamaican Escovitch Fish

Ingredients:

2 whole red snapper fish

1 green bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 onion, thinly sliced

1 carrot, thinly sliced

1/2 cup vinegar

3 Scotch bonnet peppers

1 tbsp all-purpose seasoning

1/2 tsp black pepper

2 tbsp sugar

1/2 tsp salt

5–6 pimento seeds



Method of Preparation:

Rinse the fish and clean it with lime and vinegar. Season with salt, pepper, and all-purpose seasoning. Heat 2-3 tbsp of vegetable oil on medium heat in a large skillet. Cook the fish for 5-7 minutes on both sides until crispy.

Remove the fish and set it aside. Drain the oil, but leave about 2-3 tbsp for the vegetables. Add the bell peppers, onions and carrots and cook for about 2 minutes. Add the all-purpose, pepper, salt, sugar and pimento seeds. Add vinegar and simmer for about 2-3 minutes.

Plate the fish, spoon the sauce over the fish and top with the vegetables.

Island Tings

12318 Miramar Parkway, Miramar FL

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