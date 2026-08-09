Sometimes meals just taste better when you make them from scratch. And we have a recipe for a classic dish that you are definitely going to love. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys!

Ingredients:

1 lb chicken breast

1/2 tbs onion powder

1/2 tbs garlic powder

1/2 tbs lemon pepper

8 whole black peppercorns

1 tbs olive oil

2-3 dried bay leaves

Dressing:

1 ripe avocado

1/3 cup mayo

1/3 cup Greek yogurt

2-3 tablespoons shopped pepperoncini peppers

2 tbs pepperoncini peppers juice

1 tbs fresh lime juice

2 green onions sliced thin

1 can chickpeas smashed

3 Persian cucumbers diced

salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Place chicken breast in medium pot and add water to cover the chicken. Add the powdered onion and garlic. lemon pepper, peppercorns, oil and bay leaves and poach on medium heat for 40-45 minutes until the chicken is cooked. Once it’s cooked take it out of the poaching liquid and let it cool. Once it’s cooled shred the chicken using two forks and set aside. In a large bowl mash the chickpeas and the avocado. Next add the mayo, yogurt, lime juice, chopped pepperoncini peppers, and the pepperoncini juice. Blend all this well and then add the cucumbers, onions, and chicken and mix everything together. Serve it on your favorite crackers, in a sandwich, or on a toasted tortilla.

Enjoy!