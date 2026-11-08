Iingredients:

2 cups chopped fresh tomatoes (Cherry or Roma tomatoes are good)

A pinch of salt

5-6 tbs. extra virgin olive oil

A handful of fresh basil

1/2 cup pasta water (and pasta- spaghetti is good but use your favorite)

4 tbs. Parmesan cheese

1 serving Burrata cheese (optional)

Directions:

Boil pasta

Cut tomatoes. Heat olive oil in a pan and add tomatoes, pinch of salt and a splash of pasta water. Stir until tomatoes begin to break down and add several leaves of torn up basil.

Stir until the sauce gets creamy and add a bit more pasta water and olive oil. Keep stirring until sauce is ready- less than 10 minutes. Add more basil- then add pasta directly to the pot.

Stir well. Add a splash more pasta water and stir in some parmesan cheese. Top with more olive oil and Parmesan.

If you’d like- add Burrata cheese on top with more fresh basil and olive oil.

Delicious!

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