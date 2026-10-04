Ingredients:

2 eggplants

1 12 oz. jar of artichoke hearts (plus some liquid)

½ bunch cilantro, chopped

Juice of half a lemon

Cooking spray

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 425 degrees.

Cut off the ends of the eggplant and then cut into small cubes. Line a baking pan with parchment paper and spray with cooking spray. Place eggplant on the tray in a single layer and hit it with a little more spray on top.

Bake in oven for 50 minutes until golden. Give it a toss halfway through the cooking process.

When the eggplant is done let cool, then put into a bowl and mix in with artichoke hearts, a few spoonfuls of the liquid from the artichokes, the lemon juice and the fresh cilantro. Toss it up and serve.

Enjoy!

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