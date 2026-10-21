The Chef: Eileen Andrade

The Restaurant: Finka Table and Tap, Miami

The Dish: Cuban Fried Rice

Ingredients:

4 cups cooked jasmine rice, preferably chilled overnight

1 lb large shrimp, peeled, deveined and cut into bite-size pieces

1 ripe maduro, diced and fried until golden

½ cup pineapple, small diced

½ red bell pepper, diced

3 scallions, sliced

3 tbsp soy sauce

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tbsp neutral oil

1 tsp sesame oil

4 eggs

Salt and black pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

Preheat a large skillet or wok to medium heat.

Add 2 tablespoons of oil and start with peppers, garlic and pineapple.

When peppers start to become tender add sesame oil and soy sauce and shrimp.

Add rice and maduro and let shrimp cook through and finish with scallions.

Plate fried rice and top with fried egg.



Finka Table and Tap

14690 SW 26th St

Miami, FL 33175

South Beach Seafood Festival

Oct. 21-24

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