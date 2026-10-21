The Chef: Eileen Andrade
The Restaurant: Finka Table and Tap, Miami
The Dish: Cuban Fried Rice
Ingredients:
- 4 cups cooked jasmine rice, preferably chilled overnight
- 1 lb large shrimp, peeled, deveined and cut into bite-size pieces
- 1 ripe maduro, diced and fried until golden
- ½ cup pineapple, small diced
- ½ red bell pepper, diced
- 3 scallions, sliced
- 3 tbsp soy sauce
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 tbsp neutral oil
- 1 tsp sesame oil
- 4 eggs
- Salt and black pepper to taste
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat a large skillet or wok to medium heat.
- Add 2 tablespoons of oil and start with peppers, garlic and pineapple.
- When peppers start to become tender add sesame oil and soy sauce and shrimp.
- Add rice and maduro and let shrimp cook through and finish with scallions.
- Plate fried rice and top with fried egg.
Finka Table and Tap
14690 SW 26th St
Miami, FL 33175
South Beach Seafood Festival
Oct. 21-24
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