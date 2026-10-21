The Chef: Eileen Andrade

The Restaurant: Finka Table and Tap, Miami

The Dish: Cuban Fried Rice

Ingredients:

  • 4 cups cooked jasmine rice, preferably chilled overnight
  • 1 lb large shrimp, peeled, deveined and cut into bite-size pieces
  • 1 ripe maduro, diced and fried until golden
  • ½ cup pineapple, small diced
  • ½ red bell pepper, diced
  • 3 scallions, sliced
  • 3 tbsp soy sauce
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 tbsp neutral oil
  • 1 tsp sesame oil
  • 4 eggs
  • Salt and black pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

  • Preheat a large skillet or wok to medium heat.
  • Add 2 tablespoons of oil and start with peppers, garlic and pineapple.
  • When peppers start to become tender add sesame oil and soy sauce and shrimp.
  • Add rice and maduro and let shrimp cook through and finish with scallions.
  • Plate fried rice and top with fried egg.

Finka Table and Tap
14690 SW 26th St
Miami, FL 33175

South Beach Seafood Festival
Oct. 21-24
Website

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox