(WSVN) - The Chef: Vicente Cordero

The Restaurant: La Birra Bar, Doral

The Dish: Crispy Dubai Burger

Ingredients:

2 x 4oz ground beef patties (80/20 blend, brisket/chuck).

White American Cheese

Salt and black pepper

Potato bun or brioche bun with sesame/poppy seeds, buttered.

Crispy Onions (store-bought is fine)

Mayonnaise

Chimichurri

Truffle oil (to taste)

Method of Preparation:

Butter and toast the bun until golden brown.

Heat a cast-iron skillet or griddle to high heat. Place the patties on the hot surface and smash them until about 1/4 inch using a heavy spatula.

Season generously with salt and pepper. Cook for 1-2 minutes until a dark crust forms.

Flip the patties, add cheese, and cook until cheese starts to melt.

Transfer patties to bun, top with handful of crispy onions.

Mix the mayo, chimichurri and truffle oil and add on top of crispy onions.

Finish with the top bun.

La Birra Bar

7901 NW 36th St Unit 115, Doral, FL 33166

(305) 504-1287

https://www.labirrabar.com/

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