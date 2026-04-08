(WSVN) - The Chef: Vicente Cordero
The Restaurant: La Birra Bar, Doral
The Dish: Crispy Dubai Burger
Ingredients:
2 x 4oz ground beef patties (80/20 blend, brisket/chuck).
White American Cheese
Salt and black pepper
Potato bun or brioche bun with sesame/poppy seeds, buttered.
Crispy Onions (store-bought is fine)
Mayonnaise
Chimichurri
Truffle oil (to taste)
Method of Preparation:
- Butter and toast the bun until golden brown.
- Heat a cast-iron skillet or griddle to high heat. Place the patties on the hot surface and smash them until about 1/4 inch using a heavy spatula.
- Season generously with salt and pepper. Cook for 1-2 minutes until a dark crust forms.
- Flip the patties, add cheese, and cook until cheese starts to melt.
- Transfer patties to bun, top with handful of crispy onions.
- Mix the mayo, chimichurri and truffle oil and add on top of crispy onions.
- Finish with the top bun.
La Birra Bar
7901 NW 36th St Unit 115, Doral, FL 33166
(305) 504-1287
https://www.labirrabar.com/
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