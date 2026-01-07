(WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Greek Festival is coming up in a couple weeks and we’ve got a tasty recipe from one of the participating restaurants. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Sophia Mylona
The Restaurant: Thasos, Fort Lauderdale
The Dish: Chicken Skewers with Lemon Potatoes
Ingredients:
2 Chicken Breasts
1/2 Cup Greek Yogurt
1 Tbsp Dijon Mustard
Olive Oil – Drizzle as needed
Coriander – Freshly ground
Salt
2-3 Pounds Yukon Gold Potatoes
1/2 Cup Olive Oil (approx)
1-2 Lemons Juiced
1 Tablespoon Fresh Thyme or Oregano
1 Teaspoon Salt (to taste)
1/2 Teaspoon Pepper
1 Cup Water (approx
Method of Preparation:
Cube Chicken Breast into your preferred size ( 1.5 – 2 oz each)
Place in a bowl
Add the rest of the ingredients, except for salt, and mix until well-coated
Allow to marinate overnight or for several hours
Skewer, sprinkle with salt and grill until sear marks appear on both sides
Place in a pan, drizzle with a little olive oil and into a 360°F oven for 10 minutes or until internal temperature is 165°F. (You can skip the grill and cook completely in oven)
Peel and quarter the potatoes lengthwise and place in a pan
Drizzle olive oil over the potatoes, add lemon juice, salt, pepper and thyme
Toss and mix until well coated
Pour water into a corner of the pan (not over the potatoes) and swish around
Place in a 360°F oven for 30-45 minutes or until fork-tender and golden brown
Thasos
3330 E Oakland Park Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
(954) 200-6006
https://thasosrestaurant.com/
Click here for more information on the Fort Lauderdale Greek Festival.
