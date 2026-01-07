(WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Greek Festival is coming up in a couple weeks and we’ve got a tasty recipe from one of the participating restaurants. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Sophia Mylona

The Restaurant: Thasos, Fort Lauderdale

The Dish: Chicken Skewers with Lemon Potatoes

Ingredients:

2 Chicken Breasts

1/2 Cup Greek Yogurt

1 Tbsp Dijon Mustard

Olive Oil – Drizzle as needed

Coriander – Freshly ground

Salt

2-3 Pounds Yukon Gold Potatoes

1/2 Cup Olive Oil (approx)

1-2 Lemons Juiced

1 Tablespoon Fresh Thyme or Oregano

1 Teaspoon Salt (to taste)

1/2 Teaspoon Pepper

1 Cup Water (approx

Method of Preparation:

Cube Chicken Breast into your preferred size ( 1.5 – 2 oz each)

Place in a bowl

Add the rest of the ingredients, except for salt, and mix until well-coated

Allow to marinate overnight or for several hours

Skewer, sprinkle with salt and grill until sear marks appear on both sides

Place in a pan, drizzle with a little olive oil and into a 360°F oven for 10 minutes or until internal temperature is 165°F. (You can skip the grill and cook completely in oven)

Peel and quarter the potatoes lengthwise and place in a pan

Drizzle olive oil over the potatoes, add lemon juice, salt, pepper and thyme

Toss and mix until well coated

Pour water into a corner of the pan (not over the potatoes) and swish around

Place in a 360°F oven for 30-45 minutes or until fork-tender and golden brown

Thasos

3330 E Oakland Park Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

(954) 200-6006

https://thasosrestaurant.com/

Click here for more information on the Fort Lauderdale Greek Festival.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.