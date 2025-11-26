(WSVN) - The Chef: Kam Losonsky
The Restaurant: Eight Bar, Miami
The Dish: Chicken Paillard
Ingredients:
Chicken breast – pounded to 1/4 inch
1oz Green olives, chopped
1oz Cherry tomatoes, quartered
1oz Capers
.5oz Anchovies, minced
3 ea Lemon juice
2oz Olive oil
Marinade:
2 cups Olive oil
1/2 cup roasted and peeled mini sweet peppers
1/4 cup Thyme
1/4 cup Rosemary
1/4 cup Black pepper
1/4 cup Lemon zest
1/4 cup Dijon mustard
Espelette to taste
Salt and pepper to taste
Method of Preparation:
- Marinade, combine ingredients and marinade chicken breast overnight.
- Sear chicken in well-oiled pan and lay flat. Cook both sides until golden brown.
- In a bowl, make a salad with the tomato, olives, capers, peppers, and anchovies and dress with olive oil, lemon juice and salt.
To Plate:
- Transfer chicken to the plate.
- Top with salad and serve with toasted slivered almonds.
Eight Bar Miami
699 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33132
(305) 306-8808
