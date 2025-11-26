(WSVN) - The Chef: Kam Losonsky

The Restaurant: Eight Bar, Miami

The Dish: Chicken Paillard

Ingredients:

Chicken breast – pounded to 1/4 inch

1oz Green olives, chopped

1oz Cherry tomatoes, quartered

1oz Capers

.5oz Anchovies, minced

3 ea Lemon juice

2oz Olive oil

Marinade:

2 cups Olive oil

1/2 cup roasted and peeled mini sweet peppers

1/4 cup Thyme

1/4 cup Rosemary

1/4 cup Black pepper

1/4 cup Lemon zest

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

Espelette to taste

Salt and pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

Marinade, combine ingredients and marinade chicken breast overnight.

Sear chicken in well-oiled pan and lay flat. Cook both sides until golden brown.

In a bowl, make a salad with the tomato, olives, capers, peppers, and anchovies and dress with olive oil, lemon juice and salt.

To Plate:

Transfer chicken to the plate.

Top with salad and serve with toasted slivered almonds.

Eight Bar Miami

699 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33132

(305) 306-8808

