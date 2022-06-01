(WSVN) - No need to wait until Tuesday for tacos. because these tacos have a nice kick for any day of the week. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Omar Al-Massalkhi
The Restaurant: Talkin’ Tacos, Miami
The Dish: Chicken Achiote Tacos
Ingredients:
Cotija cheese
Pickled red onion
Chopped cilantro
Favorite tortillas
Chicken Marinade Ingredients:
4 lbs chicken thighs
1 qt mayo
1 oz olive oil
1 oz salt
1 oz paprika
1 oz garlic powder
1 oz poultry seasoning
1 oz achiote spice
1 oz onion powder
1 oz chili paste
Garlic Cilantro Sauce Ingredients:
1 qt mayo
2 oz roasted minced garlic
1 bunch cilantro
1 oz olive oil
1 oz lime juice
2 oz water
Method of Preparation:
- Mix all ingredients of the marinade together and place chicken in. Place marinated chicken in a bowl or Ziplock and let the chicken marinate for a minimum of 30 minutes in the refrigerator.
- Place marinated thighs onto grill and cook for 7-10 minutes per side or until the chicken is cooked through to 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Remove chicken from heat, dice into medium diced cubes, set aside and cover.
- Mix all ingredients for the Garlic Cilantro Sauce together in a blender. Pour sauce into a bowl and set aside.
To Plate:
Warm up a tortilla, place 2.5 oz chicken in the tortilla and top with cotija cheese, pickled red onions and small dollop of the Garlic Cilantro Sauce and chopped cilantro.
Talkin’ Tacos
97 SW 8th St.
Miami, FL 33130
305-381-0211
www.talkintacos.net
