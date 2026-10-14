The Chef: Carlos Ferreiro
The Restaurant: Aguasal, Miami Beach
The Dish: Lobster Salpicon
Ingredients:
- 0.5 ea steamed lobster
- 35g Citrus salpicon dressing
- 20g fennel, halved and sliced thin
- 18g orange, segment
- 5g citrus vinagrette
- 8g castelvetrano olives, pitted
- 0.1 black pepper
- 0.05 Maldon salt
Salpicon dressing:
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil: 3-to-1 or 2-to-1 ratio of oil to vinegar
- Vinegar: Red wine vinegar, white wine vinegar, or traditional sherry vinegar
- Salt & Black Pepper to taste
- (Can also use the juices from the cooke lobster head for additional flavor)
Method of Preparation:
Salpicon dressing:
- Combine the vinegar, salt, pepper
- Whisk in the extra virgin olive oil until the vinaigrette is well-emulsified
- Cover and chill before using
- Slice the lobster tail into 1/2 inch medallions. Split claw and keep knuckle meat natural. Season lobster lightly with olive oil, Maldon salt, and black pepper.
- Toss shaved fennel and orange segments lightly with citrus vinaigrette.
- Spoon salpicon dressing onto a chilled plate. Arrange lobster slices over the dressing.
- Tuck fennel orange and olives around and between lobster pieces.
- Finish with fennel fronds or soft herbs, a few drops of olive oil Maldon salt and black pepper.
Aguasal
4041 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140
(786) 605-4053