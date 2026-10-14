The Chef: Carlos Ferreiro     

The Restaurant: Aguasal, Miami Beach

The Dish: Lobster Salpicon

Ingredients:

  • 0.5 ea steamed lobster
  • 35g Citrus salpicon dressing
  • 20g fennel, halved and sliced thin
  • 18g orange, segment
  • 5g citrus vinagrette
  • 8g castelvetrano olives, pitted
  • 0.1 black pepper
  • 0.05 Maldon salt

Salpicon dressing:

  • Extra Virgin Olive Oil: 3-to-1 or 2-to-1 ratio of oil to vinegar
  • Vinegar: Red wine vinegar, white wine vinegar, or traditional sherry vinegar
  • Salt & Black Pepper to taste
  • (Can also use the juices from the cooke lobster head for additional flavor)

Method of Preparation:

Salpicon dressing:

  • Combine the vinegar, salt, pepper
  • Whisk in the extra virgin olive oil until the vinaigrette is well-emulsified
  • Cover and chill before using
  1. Slice the lobster tail into 1/2 inch medallions. Split claw and keep knuckle meat natural. Season lobster lightly with olive oil, Maldon salt, and black pepper.
  2. Toss shaved fennel and orange segments lightly with citrus vinaigrette.
  3. Spoon salpicon dressing onto a chilled plate. Arrange lobster slices over the dressing.
  4. Tuck fennel orange and olives around and between lobster pieces.
  5. Finish with fennel fronds or soft herbs, a few drops of olive oil Maldon salt and black pepper.

Aguasal
4041 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140
(786) 605-4053

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