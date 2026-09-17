South Florida is heading into a wetter stretch of weather as an upper-level disturbance moves closer to the state. We’ll still have breaks of dry weather today, but showers and thunderstorms will become increasingly common heading into Friday and the weekend.

Breezy With Scattered Storms Today

Some drier air filtering in from the northeast may keep storm coverage somewhat lower today, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are still expected. Rain chances will generally run around 60–70%.

It will also remain breezy, with ENE winds occasionally gusting between 20–25 mph. Any stronger storm could produce a quick heavy downpour, frequent lightning and gusty winds. High temperatures will reach the upper 80’s to lower 90’s.

Wetter Friday

The upper-level low over the western Atlantic will continue moving toward Florida and should be near the state by late Friday night.

As colder air aloft moves closer, a few storms Friday could be strong. There is still uncertainty because cloud cover could limit instability.

Regardless, rain chances increase to around 70%, with the greatest storm coverage expected during the afternoon and early evening.

Very Wet Weekend Ahead

Deep tropical moisture moves into South Florida this weekend as the upper-level low shifts into the Gulf. Rain chances climb to 80% each day and remain elevated into early next week.

The bigger concern will be slow-moving storms capable of producing very heavy rainfall. With weak steering winds and heavy rainfall rates, localized flooding could develop in urban, low-lying and poor-drainage areas.

The additional rainfall should continue to help improve ongoing drought conditions, but areas repeatedly hit by heavy downpours could quickly see water build up.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7