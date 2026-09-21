Keep the umbrella nearby. South Florida remains in a very moist and unsettled pattern, bringing another round of showers and thunderstorms today and more wet weather through much of the week.

Heavy Downpours & Flooding Possible Today

Scattered showers will give way to more numerous thunderstorms this afternoon and early evening, with the greatest coverage expected across the interior and East Coast metro areas.

With deep tropical moisture in place and storms moving slowly, rainfall could add up quickly. Localized areas could receive 2–4 inches.

The biggest concern will be street flooding, particularly in low-lying and poor-drainage areas. South Florida’s East Coast metro is under a Marginal Risk for excessive rainfall today.

Highs will reach the upper 80’s to around 90 degrees before storms provide some afternoon cooling.

More of the Same Tuesday

Tuesday looks very similar, with numerous showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon and early evening.

Slow-moving storms could once again produce locally heavy rainfall, keeping the threat for urban and poor-drainage flooding in place.

Wet Pattern Continues

Rain chances remain elevated through the rest of the week. A front is forecast to move south across Florida Thursday before potentially stalling near far South Florida or the Florida Straits heading into the weekend.

Some drier air may reach areas farther north, but enough moisture could linger across South Florida to keep showers and storms in the forecast.

Tropical Storm Fay Weakening

Far out in the subtropical Atlantic, Tropical Storm Fay is beginning to weaken. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to 65 mph as Fay moves very slowly toward the south-southeast.

Continued weakening is expected, and Fay could become post-tropical within a day or two. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect and no hazards affecting land.

Bottom Line

Monday: Numerous afternoon storms; localized flooding possible.

Tuesday: Another active day with heavy downpours.

Wednesday: Unsettled with additional showers and storms.

The main concern this week will be repeated heavy rainfall, especially in areas that have already picked up significant rain over the past several days.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7