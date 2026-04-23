A mixed bag of weather conditions is on tap for South Florida the rest of this month with rising rain chances before rising temperatures.

We are nearing the end of South Florida’s dry season, with rainy season beginning on May 15. This means we’ll continue to notice better opportunities for rain within the next month or so as our typical rainfall by month starts to increase.

Despite times of rain in recent weeks, much of South Florida continues to deal with a drought. Areas that are in a drought still need an estimated 2 feet of rainfall or so within the next 3 months to end this drought!

We have gotten some light rain from nuisance showers this Thursday — more than what we originally anticipated due to the convergence of offshore winds fueling persistent showers across parts of Miami-Dade and Broward.

As of this writing Thursday afternoon, expect most of this rain activity to fizzle by the late-afternoon hours, making way for mostly cloudy skies across all of South Florida heading into tonight.

That’s in advance of a mid-level weather disturbance that will pass over the region tonight into tomorrow, leading to a bump up in rain and storm chances.

Much of tonight is forecast to be dry but showers are possible during the early morning hours, especially across our southern communities — southern Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys.

This will be the case during the day Friday, too, with rain and storms possible. Rain chances will tend to be lower the farther north you get but an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out.

Therefore, temperatures are forecast to be warmer where it’s brighter, which is across Broward and northern parts of Miami-Dade.

Heading into the weekend, we’re going to be in for more of a summer-like setup with higher temperatures and humidity and isolated pop-up storms possible in the afternoon.

As a dome of high pressure drifts toward Florida next week, that will start to lower those rain chances while escalating our temperatures. By the middle of the week, there’s a fairly good shot many locations hit the 90s for actual high temperatures.

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