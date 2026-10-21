South Florida is enjoying a relatively quiet Wednesday, with a mix of sunshine and clouds, breezy northeast winds and temperatures climbing into the low to mid 80’s. Rain chances remain low, although a few passing coastal showers are possible later in the day.

Thursday will bring similar conditions, with plenty of dry time and highs in the 80’s. However, changes are on the way as moisture begins increasing Friday.

Wet and Windy Weekend Ahead

Our biggest concern is the weekend, when an upper-level low near Cuba and strong high pressure to our north could bring several rounds of heavy rain to South Florida.

Rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches are possible from Friday through Monday across the East Coast metro areas, with isolated higher totals possible. Northeast winds could also gust between 30 and 40 mph, especially near the coast.

King Tides Add to Flooding Concerns

The timing of this wet weather is especially concerning because it coincides with the peak of the King Tide cycle. Minor coastal flooding could begin today, with moderate flooding possible by Friday and into the weekend.

Dangerous beach conditions also continue, including a high rip current risk and rough surf along the Atlantic coast.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7