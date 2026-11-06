After a soggy start to November, South Florida is finally enjoying some much-needed sunshine! The heavy rain is behind us, and a stretch of warm, dry weather is here just in time for the weekend.

Sunny & Warm Through the Weekend

Friday brings plenty of sunshine, lighter winds and highs in the mid 80’s. Rain chances remain very low, around 10–20%.

The beautiful weather continues Saturday and Sunday, with mostly sunny skies and little chance of rain. It’s a great weekend to get outside and enjoy the break from all those downpours!

The dry stretch should also help neighborhoods still dealing with lingering standing water from earlier this week.

A Taste of Fall Next Week?

A mainly dry front will move through South Florida late this weekend, followed by a shift to northerly winds. This could bring a refreshing change early next week, with afternoon highs dropping into the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

A few showers may return Tuesday into Wednesday, but widespread heavy rain is not expected.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7