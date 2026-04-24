Could you believe it: the last weekend of April is already here!

As we get closer to the start of rainy season, this weekend will remind us that changes to our weather pattern from dry and mild to hot, humid and unsettled conditions are not too distant.

This weekend won’t feature extreme heat but temperatures will start to rise back up to above average levels along with increasing humidity. It will also come with the risk for pop-up storms both afternoons.

A heat dome situated to our west will continue to allow for upper-level disturbances to ride along it and over Florida through early next week, keeping those rain chances somewhat elevated, especially Sunday.

Expect sunshine giving way to building clouds and pop-up showers and storms, especially away from the coast, on Saturday. Lots of dry time is still expected with highs in the mid 80s and a lighter wind.

Rain chances then rise from a 30% risk Saturday to a 40% chance on Sunday as additional showers and storms are expected to develop for the afternoon.

Sunday is forecast to start off humid and sunny before rain impacts some locations at times in the afternoon.

Therefore, for your beach plans… the earlier you get there, the better! Ocean conditions will be nice with light surf and a low rip current risk.

By next week, our attention will shift to the rising temperatures to wrap up April. That aforementioned heat dome will drift closer to Florida, leading to highs in the upper 80s to around 90F by the end of the week.

On Thursday, for example, highs in Miami and Fort Lauderdale are projected to flirt with 90F, which is much warmer compared to this most recent Thursday, which featured milder temperatures and damp, dreary conditions.

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