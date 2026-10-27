Windy With Passing Showers

Expect scattered to numerous showers today, especially along the East Coast. Rain chances are around 60%, but widespread heavy rainfall is not expected.

Northeast winds will remain strong, gusting 30–40mph, with highs in the low to mid 80’s. A Wind Advisory remains in effect through 8pm tonight.

Coastal Flooding Concerns

Our biggest concern continues to be King Tide flooding. Strong onshore winds are pushing additional water toward the coast, making flooding worse around high tide.

A Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect through 8pm Wednesday. Moderate to major flooding is expected in some coastal areas.

Dangerous beach conditions also continue, with a high rip current risk and surf reaching 8–11 feet in Palm Beach County.

When Will Conditions Improve?

Wednesday will remain breezy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, but winds should gradually ease later in the day.

By Thursday and Friday, we’ll finally get a break! Winds become lighter, sunshine increases and temperatures warm into the mid to upper 80’s.

Halloween Forecast

Good news for trick-or-treaters! Saturday evening is looking favorable, with light winds and only a 30% chance of showers along the East Coast.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7