Happy Monday, South Florida!

The big story is more storms in store this afternoon. The timing for most storms will mid to late afternoon. A few storms could become strong with damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and small hail being the main threats.

Looking ahead, we will stay soggy all week of the week as deep tropical moisture pools over Florida.

Rain chances will stay high through the end of the week as a mid-level low approaches from the Atlantic. This will bring extra juice to the area and could mean a heavy rain and flood threat.

Widespread rainfall totals of 2 – 5 inches of rain is expected across South Florida over the next seven days. This is fantastic news since we are still in a drought and need the rain.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

It’s August — but it sure doesn’t seem like it in the Atlantic. All is quiet as Super El Niño flexes its muscles with dry air, wind shear, and Saharan dust dominating the basin. I don’t see any signs of tropical development for the next seven days. Next name is Cristobal.