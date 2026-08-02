Happy Sunday, South Florida!

The big story is more storms in store this afternoon. The timing for most storms will mid to late afternoon. A few storms could become strong with damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and small hail being the main threats.

Looking ahead, we will stay soggy through the first half of the week as deep tropical moisture pools over Florida. Heavy rain will be a concern each day, but at least it will keep us a little cooler in the afternoon. Rain chances will stay high through the end of the week as a tropical wave brings more moisture to Florida.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

It’s August — but it sure doesn’t seem like it in the Atlantic. All is quiet as Super El Niño flexes its muscles with dry air, wind shear, and Saharan dust dominating the basin. I don’t see any signs of tropical development for the next seven days. Next name is Cristobal.