South Florida is in for a more active start to the day before things calm down heading into the weekend.

Today, a passing disturbance is bringing increased chances for showers and storms, especially through the morning and early afternoon. Some of these storms could produce heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning, with the potential for locally heavy rain in spots. Not everyone will see the same impacts, but it could be a wet day for Southern areas.

Rain chances will gradually decrease later this afternoon and evening as the system moves away, allowing conditions to improve.

Behind this system, a much drier pattern quickly takes over. Expect clearing skies tonight, followed by a stretch of dry and warm weather through the weekend. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80’s, with humidity slowly increasing.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7