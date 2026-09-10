South Florida is in for another active September day, with numerous showers and thunderstorms expected today. The pattern will start with showers and storms near the East Coast this morning before the focus gradually shifts inland and toward Southwest Florida this afternoon.

Storms Become More Widespread

A weak disturbance lifting North from the Western Caribbean, along with a plume of deeper moisture associated with a weak wave, will help increase storm coverage across South Florida today.

Scattered showers and storms may periodically move onshore across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties this morning. By the afternoon, the Southeast breeze will push the main focus for storms toward the interior areas, Lake Okeechobee and Southwest Florida.

The strongest storms could produce torrential rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Severe weather is not a major concern, but isolated rainfall totals of 2–3 inches or more are

Heat Before the Rain

Before storms provide some relief, temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s. High humidity will make it feel more like 100–105 degrees.

Similar Pattern Friday and Saturday

Friday brings more of the same. Morning showers and storms may develop near the Atlantic coast before activity shifts West during the afternoon. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will remain the primary storm threats.

The typical summertime pattern continues into Saturday and the weekend, with morning activity near the East Coast followed by afternoon storms favoring the western half of South Florida. Localized flooding will remain a concern around the Naples area.

Watch the Beaches

Beachgoers should also use caution today. A moderate risk of rip currents is in place at all South Florida East Coast beaches as onshore winds combine with a northeast swell.

Peak of Hurricane Season

Today, September 10, marks the climatological peak of Atlantic hurricane season. Even during a quiet stretch in the tropics, hurricane season continues through November 30, so South Floridians should remain prepared and continue monitoring the tropics.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7