South Florida will see another typical summer day with warm temperatures, scattered afternoon thunderstorms, and increasing beach hazards.

The best chance for rain today will be across the interior and Southwest Florida as easterly winds push the Atlantic sea breeze inland. While the east coast metro will see fewer afternoon storms, a few passing showers remain possible throughout the day.

Any thunderstorm that develops could produce heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

Hot and Humid

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80’s along the beaches and lower 90’s inland. Heat index values will climb into the 100 to 109 range, so be sure to stay hydrated and limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day.

Beach Conditions

A High Rip Current Risk is in effect for Atlantic beaches through at least Saturday morning. Strong onshore winds and rough surf will create dangerous swimming conditions. If you’re heading to the beach, swim near a staffed lifeguard and stay out of the water if red flags are flying.

Looking Ahead

An approaching disturbance will bring a slight increase in moisture on Friday (especially overnight), leading to more showers and thunderstorms than today. Deep tropical moisture lingers into early Saturday before a gradual drying trend returns throughout the day and dominate into early next week.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7