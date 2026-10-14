South Florida’s brief break from the humidity is coming to an end! Moisture is returning today, bringing a few showers and setting the stage for a warmer, muggier finish to the week.

Showers Return Today

Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with breezy east-northeast winds. A few afternoon showers are possible, mainly southern areas of Alligator Alley. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Tropical Feel Returns Thursday and Friday

Humidity continues building with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, especially inland during the afternoon. Highs will remain near 90 degrees, but feels-like temperatures could climb to 100 degrees both days.

Wet and Windy Weekend Ahead

An approaching front could stall near South Florida, bringing periods of heavy rain, gusty winds and rough coastal conditions this weekend. However, it will depend on the timing and placement of a front, but the confidence is increasing in a wetter pattern.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSNV Channel 7