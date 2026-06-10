South Florida’s weather pattern remains fairly typical for June, with the highest rain chances continuing to favor the interior and Southwest Florida through the middle of the week.

An Easterly wind flow will keep most East coast communities relatively dry today, while scattered showers and storms develop across Southwest Florida, the interior, and areas near Alligator Alley during the afternoon and evening hours.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 80’s and low 90’s this afternoon, with heat index values reaching the low 100’s in many locations. Anyone spending extended time outdoors should stay hydrated and take breaks from the heat.

Looking ahead, the weather pattern begins to shift later this week and into the weekend. Moisture levels will gradually increase while steering winds weaken, allowing rain chances to become more widespread across all of South Florida. By the weekend, scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected each day.

For now, expect another hot day with the best chance for storms staying West of the East coast metro areas.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel