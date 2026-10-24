Happy Saturday, South Florida!

This weekend starts off nice with a mix of sun & clouds and highs in the 80s this afternoon. Unfortunately, Sunday doesn’t look as good with widespread showers and a few storms along with gusty winds out of the northeast.

The main concern this weekend will be the king tides along the coast. We will see tides peak this morning with another round this evening which will cause coastal flooding along the coast and in low lying areas.

Looking ahead, rain chances will be at the highest on Sunday and Monday, with a risk of some flash flooding for Miami-Dade and Broward. The good news is rain chances trend down by midweek with highs in the 80s and lows in the 70s.