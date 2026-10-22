South Florida is heading into a potentially wet and windy weekend, with heavy rain and King Tides raising concerns for coastal and street flooding.

Breezy with Passing Showers

Today will bring a mix of sunshine and clouds with a few passing coastal showers. Northeast winds could gust 20–25 mph, with highs in the low to mid 80’s.

Rain chances increase Friday, especially along the East Coast, with a few thunderstorms possible. Winds will also strengthen, gusting up to 30mph near the coast.

Heavy Rain and Strong Winds This Weekend

An upper-level low near South Florida will bring rounds of heavy rain Saturday through Monday.

Rainfall totals of 1–3 inches are expected across the East Coast metro areas, with higher amounts of 4–6 inches possible. The Weather Prediction Center has placed Southeast Florida under a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 4) for excessive rainfall Saturday and Sunday.

Northeast winds could gust 25–35mph Saturday and 30–40 mph Sunday.

King Tides Increase Flooding Concerns

Moderate coastal flooding is expected around high tidal later this weekend. The combination of heavy rainfall, strong onshore winds and peak King Tides could worsen flooding in low-lying coastal neighborhoods.

Dangerous surf and a high rip current risk will also continue along Atlantic beaches.

Stay with 7Weather for the latest updates!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7