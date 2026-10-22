POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A dumpster truck trailer caught fire on the Florida Turnpike in Pompano Beach, leading to lane closures in the middle of the morning rush.

The trailer was disconnected from an 18-wheeler truck while traveling near the Atlantic Boulevard exit, at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

7 Drone Force captured the fire, as crews worked to put out the flames.

All northbound lanes were shut down at the Pompano Beach Service Plaza, near Commercial Blvd.

Cutting through the service plaza would allow drivers to get right back on the Turnpike, but those who do not will be forced off the highway at Commercial Boulevard.

The incident is causing delays on the Turnpike as far back as Sunrise Boulevard.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and take Interstate 95 North instead.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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