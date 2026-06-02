South Florida will once again deal with hot and humid conditions today, but the bigger weather story will be the potential for strong thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will quickly climb into the low and middle 90’s under periods of sunshine this morning. Combined with the humidity, it will feel more like 100 to 105 degrees across much of the region during the afternoon hours. Anyone spending extended time outdoors should stay hydrated and take frequent breaks from the heat.

As the day progresses, an Atlantic sea breeze is expected to develop and serve as the focus for scattered showers and thunderstorms, particularly across the Eastern half of South Florida. Some storms could become strong, producing damaging wind gusts, small hail, frequent lightning, and torrential rainfall.

The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight portions of Broward, Palm Beach, and Northern Miami-Dade counties in a Marginal Risk for severe weather. While widespread severe weather is not expected, a few storms may become strong enough to produce damaging wind gusts and small-size hail.

Heavy rainfall will also be possible. While most areas will not experience flooding, localized pockets of 1 to 2 inches of rain in a short amount of time could create street flooding and ponding on roadways, especially in urban east coast communities.

The unsettled weather pattern is expected to continue through the remainder of the work week. A late-season cold front will move into Florida and stall near South Florida Wednesday through Friday, keeping rain chances elevated and bringing additional opportunities for showers, thunderstorms, and heavy rainfall.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel