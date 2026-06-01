MIAMI (WSVN) - A federal administrative law judge based in Miami was arrested Sunday after police said he cut his wife with a butter knife during a domestic dispute.

Gerald W. Foulds, 79, who serves as an administrative law judge with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Medicare Hearings and Appeals, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm with a deadly weapon against an elderly victim.

According to a City of Miami police arrest affidavit, the victim told investigators she has been married to Foulds for more than 14 years and that the couple lives together.

She said there had been prior physical altercations during the marriage, but she had never reported them to law enforcement.

The victim described Foulds as impulsive, aggressive and struggling with a drinking problem, according to the affidavit.

She told detectives that after waking up Sunday morning, an argument escalated into a physical confrontation.

The victim said she went into the kitchen to avoid the dispute, but Foulds followed her, grabbed her by the shoulder and then cut her left arm with a butter knife.

Police said the woman fled to a neighbor’s home while bleeding and visibly shaken.

Witness statements, surveillance video and the victim’s injuries were among the evidence cited by investigators.

Foulds appeared before a judge during bond court, where probable cause was found and he was granted a $2,500 bond.



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