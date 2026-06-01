NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - As South Florida commuters prepare for increased traffic ahead of the FIFA World Cup, officials have revealed plans for public transit routes to the Hard Rock Stadium, which will be known as Miami Stadium.

At least one million fans will be in South Florida for the Miami FIFA World Cup games. However, even with a ticket, fans may not be able to park outside the stadium.

Organizers encourage travelers to use public transportation, as the first game in Miami Gardens will take place on June 15.

“The world will be arriving right here in Miami-Dade County. And for 38 days, our community will be a part of the largest sporting event on the planet,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “We’re focused on one very important goal, making it easy, making it safe for people to move throughout our community.”

Officials rolled out new transportation options for soccer fans to “drive less, celebrate more.”

Miami-Dade Transit is offering shuttles directly to Hard Rock Stadium for all seven games, but they require a game ticket.

Fans can use shuttles at the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza Metrorail Station, the Golden Glades Transit Station, the Aventura Brightline station, or at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

“Fans can get to these hubs up to five hours before kickoff. Shuttle boarding is expected to begin approximately four hours before each match, with the first shuttles departing about three and a half hours before,” said Stacy Miller, Director of Miami-Dade County’s Department of Transportation and Public Works

In Broward, a shuttle from Amerant Bank Arena will run straight to Miami Stadium.

“That service is available to anyone who is a verified ticket holder, and it’s very easy to preregister for that service. All you need to do is go to our website,” said CEO and General Manager of Broward County Transit, Corey Cuff Lonergan.

Whether it’s at the matches or at community activations across South Florida, organizers want fans to have fun and avoid traffic.

“It is an incredible moment for us. And people are gonna be introduced to our beautiful system in a way they haven’t traditionally been,” said Miami FIFA Host Committee President Alina Hudak.

For more information on transportation options, click here for Miami-Dade County, and here for Broward County.

Fans can catch all the action starting on June 11 on WSVN-7.

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