NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade County high school teacher has spent the last few days of this school term in a jail cell after, authorities said, he embarked on a year-long romantic relationship with a student who was 17 years old at the time it started, and detectives are worried there could be more victims.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Michael J. Enriquez carried on this sexual relationship with the female student for more than a year before his arrest on Monday. yesterday.

Investigators said Enriquez teacher began the inappropriate relationship with the student while working at American Senior High School in Northwest Miami-Dade. The 53-year-old now faces multiple felony charges.

The arrest report states the relationship began in May of 2025, Investigators said that what started as personal conversations quickly turned physical.

Enriquez allegedly touched the student inappropriately and then engaging in sexual acts away from campus on at least three different occasions.

Authorities said the relationship continued for months, even after that student turned 18, with their last encounter happening in May of this year.

Enriquez remains in jail as he waits to go before a judge on Tuesday morning for a bond to be set.

Investigators believe there could be more victims connected to this teacher.

If you have any information that could help detectives, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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