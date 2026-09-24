After several days of soaking rain and flooding, South Florida is finally transitioning into a quieter weather pattern. A weak front moving south will bring drier air, fewer storms and a welcome break from the widespread heavy rain.

Fewer Storms Through the Weekend

We’re not completely rain-free Thursday. A few scattered showers or storms remain possible, but coverage should be much lower and flooding is not expected to be a concern. Highs will reach the upper 80’s to around 90.

The front continues south Friday, allowing even drier air to settle in. Friday through Sunday should be considerably quieter, with only isolated to scattered activity.

Rougher Beaches & Boating Conditions

While weather improves on land, conditions deteriorate along the Atlantic waters and beaches. Northerly winds increase to 20–25 knots, with seas building to 7–10 feet. A high rip current risk returns, and the Palm Beaches could see 7–8 foot breaking waves this weekend.

King Tides combined with the full moon and increasing swell could also produce minor coastal flooding along the Atlantic coast this weekend.

Rain Chances Rise Again Next Week

Enjoy the drier stretch while it lasts. Winds eventually turn southeasterly, bringing tropical moisture back into South Florida. Rain chances could increase to 40-60% by Tuesday and into the middle of next week.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7