HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a hospital patient who reportedly carjacked a woman in Hialeah.

The incident reportedly took place at Palmetto General Hospital, located at 2001 W 68th St., Thursday morning.

The man was reportedly at the hospital to undergo a medical evaluation.

The subject reportedly took off in the victim’s back Nissan Sentra.

7Skyforce hovered above first responders as officers canvassed the area. One officer was seen taking pictures of what appear to be injuries to the victim’s left arm in the parking lot of the hospital.

Police have not provided further details about this incident, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

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