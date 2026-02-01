The powerful, Arctic cold front we’ve been awaiting all week long finally crossed through South Florida Saturday afternoon, and has unleash record-breaking, historic cold for South Florida this Sunday morning.

With temperatures in Miami and Fort Lauderdale falling down to 36F, that makes today’s date the coldest temperatures measured there in more than 15 years!

Even Miami has unofficially tied its record cold low of 36F this Sunday morning with the other standing record set back more than 100 years ago!

With the biting breeze in place this morning, that has dropped wind chills into the 20s across South Florida and it will remain very cold throughout today with wind chills only getting up to the 40s during the afternoon.

At least it will be a sunny day for most — except for the western half of the Florida Keys where there will be more clouds and even some showers. Highs will struggle to get into the low 50s during the afternoon.

Overnight Sunday into Monday morning, it will be extremely cold once again with temperatures falling back down to very similar levels in the mid 30s. The wind won’t be as strong, though, so wind chills won’t be as much of a factor.

Both Fort Lauderdale and Key West could break their record low temperatures Monday morning.

Highs on Monday stay cold into the 50s before we warmup somewhat midweek. Tuesday morning will still be very cold with some locations falling into the upper 30s. Then widespread 50s return Wednesday and Thursday before our next cold front arrives, dropping lows back to the 40s by next weekend.