South Florida, get ready for a taste of fall! A strong cold front is expected to move through later this week, bringing a noticeable temperature drop just in time for the weekend.

We’ll stay warm through much of the week, with highs in the 80’s and morning lows in the 70’s. As the front pushes south, colder air will spread across the Southeast, eventually reaching South Florida.

The biggest change arrives Saturday morning, when temperatures could dip into the upper 50’s across parts of South Florida, including Miami! That would make it our coolest morning of the season so far.

A few showers and storms will be possible ahead of the front, but the big story will be the refreshing fall air behind it.

Keep those light jackets handy! Sweater weather may finally be making an appearance in South Florida.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7