The weekend was off to a beautiful start and more nice weather is on tap for our Sunday. Soak up that sunshine before some changes are ahead this Thanksgiving holiday week!

To finish off the weekend, expect abundant sunshine paired with above average high temperatures into the low to mid 80s and humidity levels that will be on the comfortable side.

If you’re traveling, some weather-related slowdowns will be possible across parts of the Southern Plains, Southwest and Pacific Northwest. The eastern US looks nice and quiet.

Going forward, our weather changes will be driven by a cold front. There will be a first one that gets very close to South Florida on Monday but it won’t reach us. It’s not until Thanksgiving into Black Friday when a stronger front makes it through — the one currently over the Southwest US — leading to the seemingly rare potential for rain.

It’s been dry as of late with now a 20-day-long dry streak for Miami as of Saturday and even longer for Key West.

Most locations will stay dry during the first half of the week, although both fronts may usher in some spotty showers on both Monday and Wednesday. High temperatures will remain warm in the 80s and lows will be a tad warmer, generally falling to around 70F.

It’s not until Thanksgiving Day when more noticeable changes arrive with increasing clouds, scattered showers and potentially an isolated thunderstorm. As you are planning your holiday around the weather, just be aware of that rain change but it won’t be a widespread rain that last for hours. Instead, it will consist of the passing shower variety for some locations. Otherwise, it will be warm and humid both during the day and evening.

Behind the front, winds really crank up heading into the weekend with windy conditions starting Friday, making for poor beach and boating conditions. It will also be cloudy for next weekend with an isolated rain chance Friday before scattered to numerous showers possibly move in Saturday.