South Florida will enjoy comfortable temperatures this week, but breezy conditions continue to create dangerous surf and boating conditions. We’re also watching the return of King Tides and possible coastal flooding.

Breezy with a Few Showers

Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds through Wednesday, with a few passing showers mainly along the East Coast. Highs will reach the low to mid 80’s, with upper 80’s possible in Southwest Florida.

Dangerous Surf and King Tides

Strong northeast winds will keep Atlantic seas at 8 –12 feet today, with a high rip current risk continuing through Thursday.

King Tides could bring minor to moderate coastal flooding around high tide beginning midweek and continuing into the weekend.

Another Windy Weekend

Rain chances gradually increase along the East Coast later this week. Another round of strong northeast winds is possible this weekend, with gusts of 30 –40 mph, especially near the coast.

Tropical Update

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a non-tropical low (Invest 93L) off the North Carolina coast, with a 30% chance of development over 48 hours and 40% over seven days. The system is expected to move northeast away from the U.S. East Coast later this week.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7