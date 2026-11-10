South Florida is in for a big weather change this week!

Tuesday stays warm and mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds, a stray afternoon shower and highs in the low to mid 80’s.

Showers and storms return Wednesday, especially during the afternoon and evening. A few storms could produce heavy downpours, gusty winds and lightning.

A strong cold front arrives late Thursday night into early Friday, bringing breezy conditions and scattered showers ahead of it.

Get those sweaters ready! Much cooler and drier air moves in Friday, setting us up for the coolest weekend of the season so far. Morning lows could dip into the 50’s across much of South Florida, with Saturday highs only in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

After weeks of warmth, South Florida is finally getting a taste of fall!

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel