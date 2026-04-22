South Florida stays mostly dry and comfortable, with just a small chance for a brief, isolated shower. Highs will reach the upper 70’s to low 80’s, with a steady East-Northeast breeze making it feel gusty at times.

The main concern continues to be along the coast. A high risk of rip currents remains at all Atlantic beaches, and hazardous marine conditions are ongoing with rough seas and gusty winds.

Winds will slowly ease into the end of the week, with a slight increase in moisture bringing a few spotty showers. Warmer temperatures return by early next week.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7